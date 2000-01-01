Your browser is out-of-date.

    Msheireb Downtown Doha (Masterplan)
    Rolling Stock Yard
    Luma King's Cross
    Lancer Square
    The Department Store Studios
    One The Elephant
    Squire and Partners has been designing award-winning buildings in London and internationally for over 35 years. Our approach to design assumes that every site has its own history, character and needs. Derived from their context, buildings respond to underlying themes of materiality, scale and proportion whilst revealing a commitment to contemporary design and detailing.

    Services
    • Squire & Partners is an architecture and design practice with experience spanning four decades
    • earning it an international reputation for architecture informed by the history and culture of where it is placed. Their award winning portfolio
    • for some of the world’s leading developers
    • includes masterplans
    • private and affordable residential
    • workspace
    • retail
    • education and public buildings. In addition the practice has a dedicated interior design department
    • which has created a number of bespoke product ranges.
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    The Department Store, 248 Ferndale Road
    SW9 8FR London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2072785555 squireandpartners.com

    Reviews

    luisa molina
    Really good.
    11 months ago
    Adrius V
    😎
    12 months ago
    Naeem Khalfey
    Great opportunity to see local art in Brixton
    almost 3 years ago
