Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
ROEWUarchitecture
Architects in London
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Bamboo Forest House , ROEWUarchitecture ROEWUarchitecture Modern houses Bamboo Green
    Bamboo Forest House , ROEWUarchitecture ROEWUarchitecture Modern living room Wood Green
    Bamboo Forest House , ROEWUarchitecture ROEWUarchitecture Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Glass White
    +6
    Bamboo Forest House
    All Weather House, ROEWUarchitecture ROEWUarchitecture Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Plywood White
    All Weather House, ROEWUarchitecture ROEWUarchitecture Modern houses Wood Beige
    All Weather House, ROEWUarchitecture ROEWUarchitecture Modern dining room Wood Brown
    +7
    All Weather House
    Landscape House, House in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, ROEWUarchitecture ROEWUarchitecture Modern garden Wood Beige
    Landscape House, House in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, ROEWUarchitecture ROEWUarchitecture Modern houses Glass Black
    Landscape House, House in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, ROEWUarchitecture ROEWUarchitecture Modern living room
    +4
    Landscape House, House in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty

    ROEWU is an award-winning RIBA(Royal Institute of British Architects) Chartered Architecture practice that has completed projects in the UK, Ireland and Asia. Our primary focus is on sustainable, new contemporary residential houses, and renovations. Our work has been recognized by awards and published internationally in design magazines.

    Services
    • Architectural design
    • Feasibility studies
    • Planning Applications
    • Detailed Design and Construction Supervision
    Service areas
    UK & Ireland, London, and Taiwan
    Company awards
    • UK Young Architect of the Year, nominated 2008, 2009 & 2010
    • Young Architects Award, Architectural League of New York 2005
    • New London Housing Competition 2015, Shortlisted
    • Kevin Kieran Award, Arts Council of Ireland 2007
    Address
    59 CORDWAINER HOUSE
    E8 4RX London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7778579899 www.roewu.com
    Legal disclosure

    ROEWUarchitecture

    59 Cordwainer House,

    London E8 4RX

      Add SEO element