ROEWU is an award-winning RIBA(Royal Institute of British Architects) Chartered Architecture practice that has completed projects in the UK, Ireland and Asia. Our primary focus is on sustainable, new contemporary residential houses, and renovations. Our work has been recognized by awards and published internationally in design magazines.
- Services
- Architectural design
- Feasibility studies
- Planning Applications
- Detailed Design and Construction Supervision
- Service areas
- UK & Ireland, London, and Taiwan
- Company awards
- UK Young Architect of the Year, nominated 2008, 2009 & 2010
- Young Architects Award, Architectural League of New York 2005
- New London Housing Competition 2015, Shortlisted
- Kevin Kieran Award, Arts Council of Ireland 2007
- Address
-
59 CORDWAINER HOUSE
E8 4RX London
United Kingdom
+44-7778579899 www.roewu.com
ROEWUarchitecture
59 Cordwainer House,
London E8 4RX