Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Joseph Cohen Antiques ltd
Furniture & Accessories in London
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Asian Silver, Joseph Cohen Antiques ltd Joseph Cohen Antiques ltd Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
    Asian Silver, Joseph Cohen Antiques ltd Joseph Cohen Antiques ltd Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
    Asian Silver

    Joseph Cohen, one of London’s foremost experts in Indian, Oriental, and Islamic silver, offers top quality, unique and historic items. His passion and knowledge of silver has been honed at his father’s knee and Joseph continues in the family tradition of dealing in unusual antiques. He regularly sources important pieces for international museums, including the V&A and private collections. Joseph has experience evaluating a wide range of antique pieces and makes regular purchases of items of value. His other areas of expertise include Oriental Ceramics and Judaica.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    58 davies st
    w1k 5lp London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7811409822 josephcohenantiques.com
      Add SEO element