Joseph Cohen, one of London’s foremost experts in Indian, Oriental, and Islamic silver, offers top quality, unique and historic items. His passion and knowledge of silver has been honed at his father’s knee and Joseph continues in the family tradition of dealing in unusual antiques. He regularly sources important pieces for international museums, including the V&A and private collections. Joseph has experience evaluating a wide range of antique pieces and makes regular purchases of items of value. His other areas of expertise include Oriental Ceramics and Judaica.