Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Dandylion Designs
Artists & Artisans in Haslingden, Lancashire
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Dandylion Designs Bedlinen, Dandylion Designs Dandylion Designs BedroomTextiles
    Dandylion Designs Bedlinen, Dandylion Designs Dandylion Designs BedroomTextiles
    Dandylion Designs Bedlinen, Dandylion Designs Dandylion Designs Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
    +2
    Dandylion Designs Bedlinen

    Dandylion Designs is a refreshing new BRITISH brand with a collection of fabrics and home accessories, where colour, cloth, and pattern have been used to achieve subtle but DRAMATIC effects that are TIMELESS and complement both traditional and contemporary styles.

    It is about BOLD, ORIGINAL DESIGN which takes the best from the past and the present, and presents them in a FRESH, IMAGINATIVE LIGHT. Its creator, Jessica Fell, whose family had been involved with textiles for generations, has had a love for TEXTURE and COLOUR since a child when she spent many hours doing arts and crafts. She was born in England but moved to America when she was 10 and completed her education there before returning to the UK. Her exposure to the bright colours of the Southwest USA can be seen in some of her designs which she tempers with characteristic English understatement. 

    We hope you enjoy our products, where you will find fabrics which are DIFFERENT, EXCITING, and GLORIOUS - in fact just dandy.  The lion comes from Jessica's birth sign "Leo" and everyone knows that those creative lions will never settle for second best.

    Services
    Furnishing Fabrics, bedding, and cushions
    Service areas
    • Haslingden,Lancashire
    • worldwide
    Address
    Grane Road Mill, Grane Road
    BB4 5ES Haslingden, Lancashire
    United Kingdom
    +44-8454586803 www.dandylion-designs.com
      Add SEO element