Dandylion Designs is a refreshing new BRITISH brand with a collection of fabrics and home accessories, where colour, cloth, and pattern have been used to achieve subtle but DRAMATIC effects that are TIMELESS and complement both traditional and contemporary styles.

It is about BOLD, ORIGINAL DESIGN which takes the best from the past and the present, and presents them in a FRESH, IMAGINATIVE LIGHT. Its creator, Jessica Fell, whose family had been involved with textiles for generations, has had a love for TEXTURE and COLOUR since a child when she spent many hours doing arts and crafts. She was born in England but moved to America when she was 10 and completed her education there before returning to the UK. Her exposure to the bright colours of the Southwest USA can be seen in some of her designs which she tempers with characteristic English understatement.

We hope you enjoy our products, where you will find fabrics which are DIFFERENT, EXCITING, and GLORIOUS - in fact just dandy. The lion comes from Jessica's birth sign "Leo" and everyone knows that those creative lions will never settle for second best.