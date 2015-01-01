Your browser is out-of-date.

Dominic Schuster Ltd.
Glass Manufacturers in London
Reviews (3)
    Reeded Glass Verre Eglomise
    misc
    Decorex 2015
    Private offices in Central London
    Shower in Copper Peach tinted mirror
    Overmantel mirror, UK

    Dominic Schuster, established in 2011, has become one of the leading specialists in the production of antiqued mirrors. Our collection ranges from replicating traditional Mercury plates, to the use of hand drawn and colour tinted glasses. We have supplied mirrors for hotels, bars, restaurants and domestic residences the world over. In addition to these mirrors we also produce verre eglomisé. This is effectively the process of gilding to the reverse of glass using metal leaf. Recently we have created genuine Gold leaf pieces for use as wall panels and table surfaces, to present a thoroughly luxuriant look. We offer a complete service from site surveying to delivery and installation, as well as advising on designs. Every client is treated individually and all of our mirrors are created on a bespoke process.

    Services
    • Antiqued mirror glass
    • Verre Eglomise
    • Decorative antique restoration
    Service areas
    London and the UK and abroad
    Address
    Dominic Schuster Ltd.
    SW18 4UQ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2088740762 www.dominic-schuster.com

    Reviews

    Sam Chamberlaim
    The lady who runs Dominic Schuster - “Tamara” has no idea of how to run a business, speaks to everybody…staff and customers included as though she were the lady of the manor and everybody else are her underlings! Dominic is just spaced out and does what he is told for an easy life!!
    9 months ago
    Kavish Nundlall
    over 4 years ago
    angus Teviotdale
    over 2 years ago
