Dominic Schuster, established in 2011, has become one of the leading specialists in the production of antiqued mirrors. Our collection ranges from replicating traditional Mercury plates, to the use of hand drawn and colour tinted glasses. We have supplied mirrors for hotels, bars, restaurants and domestic residences the world over. In addition to these mirrors we also produce verre eglomisé. This is effectively the process of gilding to the reverse of glass using metal leaf. Recently we have created genuine Gold leaf pieces for use as wall panels and table surfaces, to present a thoroughly luxuriant look. We offer a complete service from site surveying to delivery and installation, as well as advising on designs. Every client is treated individually and all of our mirrors are created on a bespoke process.