Kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, free-standing furniture and architectural interiors are all custom-made and tailored exactly to the needs and specifications of each client to exacting standards in the UK. Tim Wood Limited is based in Wiltshire and in London regularly, the company works on both large and small projects, in the UK and Worldwide.

After graduating from the renowned furniture designer John Makepeace OBE at Parnham College for Furniture Makers in 1983, Tim Wood has worked on commissions for a wide variety of clients and Tim Wood’s portfolio covers both private and commercial projects.

Tim Wood’s extensive range of work extends from individual pieces such as a jewellery box or boardroom table to kitchens, libraries and bathrooms and to the interior design and fitting out of entire houses and commercial projects. Each project is uniquely designed and crafted from the very drawing to the final fitting.

The emphasis is very much on achieving a close collaboration with the client, advising on appropriate materials, a careful choice of timbers and finishes, and an attention to detail which goes beyond the merely aesthetic.

Please do call us about your project.