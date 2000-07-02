Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Tim Wood Limited
Kitchen Planners in Uk
Overview 64Projects (64) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • A Vibrant and Colourful Kitchen: Kensington Blue Kitchen, Tim Wood Limited Tim Wood Limited Built-in kitchens
    A Vibrant and Colourful Kitchen: Kensington Blue Kitchen, Tim Wood Limited Tim Wood Limited Modern kitchen
    A Vibrant and Colourful Kitchen: Kensington Blue Kitchen, Tim Wood Limited Tim Wood Limited Modern kitchen
    +39
    A Vibrant and Colourful Kitchen: Kensington Blue Kitchen
    Stately Kitchen at Dodington House, Tim Wood Limited Tim Wood Limited KitchenCabinets & shelves Wood
    Stately Kitchen at Dodington House, Tim Wood Limited Tim Wood Limited KitchenCabinets & shelves Wood
    Stately Kitchen at Dodington House
    American Black Walnut Vauxhall Kitchen designed and made by Tim Wood, Tim Wood Limited Tim Wood Limited Modern kitchen Wood
    American Black Walnut Vauxhall Kitchen designed and made by Tim Wood, Tim Wood Limited Tim Wood Limited Modern kitchen Wood
    American Black Walnut Vauxhall Kitchen designed and made by Tim Wood, Tim Wood Limited Tim Wood Limited Modern kitchen Wood
    +15
    American Black Walnut Vauxhall Kitchen designed and made by Tim Wood
    Isle of Wight Golden Oak Kitchen designed and Made by Tim Wood, Tim Wood Limited Tim Wood Limited Modern kitchen Wood
    Isle of Wight Golden Oak Kitchen designed and Made by Tim Wood, Tim Wood Limited Tim Wood Limited Modern kitchen Wood
    Isle of Wight Golden Oak Kitchen designed and Made by Tim Wood, Tim Wood Limited Tim Wood Limited Modern kitchen Wood
    +14
    Isle of Wight Golden Oak Kitchen designed and Made by Tim Wood
    Wine Cellar in American black walnut designed and made by Tim Wood, Tim Wood Limited Tim Wood Limited Classic style wine cellar
    Wine Cellar in American black walnut designed and made by Tim Wood, Tim Wood Limited Tim Wood Limited Classic style wine cellar
    Wine Cellar in American black walnut designed and made by Tim Wood, Tim Wood Limited Tim Wood Limited Classic style wine cellar
    +15
    Wine Cellar in American black walnut designed and made by Tim Wood
    Wardrobes painted some with Matelux glass, Tim Wood Limited Tim Wood Limited Modern dressing room
    Wardrobes painted some with Matelux glass, Tim Wood Limited Tim Wood Limited Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
    Wardrobes painted some with Matelux glass
    Show all 64 projects

    Kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, free-standing furniture and architectural interiors are all custom-made and tailored exactly to the needs and specifications of each client to exacting standards in the UK. Tim Wood Limited is based in Wiltshire and in London regularly, the company works on both large and small projects, in the UK and Worldwide.

    After graduating from the renowned furniture designer John Makepeace OBE at Parnham College for Furniture Makers in 1983, Tim Wood has worked on commissions for a wide variety of clients and Tim Wood’s portfolio covers both private and commercial projects.

    Tim Wood’s extensive range of work extends from individual pieces such as a jewellery box or boardroom table to kitchens, libraries and bathrooms and to the interior design and fitting out of entire houses and commercial projects. Each project is uniquely designed and crafted from the very drawing to the final fitting.

    The emphasis is very much on achieving a close collaboration with the client, advising on appropriate materials, a careful choice of timbers and finishes, and an attention to detail which goes beyond the merely aesthetic.

    Please do call us about your project.

    Services
    • Tim Wood Limited designs and creates truly unique furniture of the very highest exacting quality
    • bespoke kitchens
    • Bespoke Bathrooms
    • Bespoke Luxury Upholstery
    • Luxury Fitted Cabinetry
    • Bespoke Luxury Architectural Interiors
    Service areas
    • worldwide
    • London
    • Bradford on Avon
    • UK
    • Bath
    • New York
    • NY USA
    • Los Angeles
    • Europe and America
    • Europe
    • Asia
    • Show all 11 service areas
    Company awards
    The Worshipful Company of Furniture Makers Award for young enterprise in 1993.
    Address
    GLOVE FACTORY STUDIOS · 1 BROOK LANE · HOLT
    BA14 6RL Uk
    United Kingdom
    +44-1225703313 www.timwood.com

    Reviews

    Patricia Hewlett Design Ltd Patricia Hewlett Design Ltd
    I have worked with Tim Wood since 1997 from which time her has provided my clients with a variety of cabinetry, from specially designed bespoke kitchens to dressing rooms and even a bench for a pool house. He has always worked in an extremely professional manner, with great courtesy to myself and my clients and the quality of his work is excellent, showing superb attention to detail and finish. 
    over 6 years ago
    Project date: February 2013
    Edit
    JamesRussellTraining
    Tim Wood Designs fabulous kitchens that you won't be disappointed with, truly exquisite craftsmanship
    over 4 years ago
    Stephen Ryan
    We have known and worked with Tim Wood over many years. Unfailingly, he provides top quality design, supply and installation services for his beautifully crafted furniture.
    over 4 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element