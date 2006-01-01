Your browser is out-of-date.

cycloc
Furniture & Accessories in London
Reviews (4)
Projects

    Hooks, cycloc cycloc Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
    Hooks, cycloc cycloc Garages & sheds
    Hooks

    cycloc is the global leader for stylish bike storage. 

    Although the first commercial Cycloc product was produced in 2006, it was actually developed several years earlier by company founder Andrew Lang to satisfy a personal need for storing bicycles at home. A professional industrial designer and keen amateur cyclist, Andrew’s bicycle collection was booby-trapping his London apartment. As an appropriate solution could not be found, Andrew designed his own. 

    This original concept, now named SOLO, has gone on to win numerous design awards and industry accolades. T

    Andrew has not stopped there and now cycloc have a family of five contemporary bike storage products. Our products offer smart, simple, cycle storage to suit all bike styles. They are the ideal solution for displaying and storing bikes in the home, office and retail settings.

    Worldwide
    Company awards
    • D&AD—2001
    • Design Week—2006
    • Plastic Industry Award—2006
    • Eurobike Award x2 – 2009 and 2014
    • Horners Award—2011
    • FX Award—2014
    • Metropolis Magazine—2015
    6 Culford Mews
    N1 4DX London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2072498868 cycloc.com

    Marcos Deus
    almost 6 years ago
    Sandip Bulsara
    almost 4 years ago
    Noah Fisher
    Innovative, stylish and practical storage solutions for bikes. Great products and great people who understand bikes and our storage needs. Super!
    about 5 years ago
