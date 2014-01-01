Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Fitch and McAndrew
Artists & Artisans in Castle Douglas
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (2)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Slip Trail and Paper Resist Bird Charger, Fitch and McAndrew Fitch and McAndrew ArtworkOther artistic objects Bricks Black
    Slip Trail and Paper Resist Bird Charger
    Slipware Lidded Jars, Fitch and McAndrew Fitch and McAndrew ArtworkOther artistic objects Ceramic Amber/Gold
    Slipware Lidded Jars
    Slip Trail Collaborative Bird Jug, Fitch and McAndrew Fitch and McAndrew ArtworkOther artistic objects Ceramic Black
    Slip Trail Collaborative Bird Jug

    Doug Fitch and Hannah McAndrew draw influence from the
    ancient tradition of country pottery that is part of the folk heritage of Britain.

    Their roots are set firmly within tradition however their work is not simply pastiche. The pots they produce are made with the finest of traditional craft skills, but they each embrace a contemporary style, which makes their pieces, very much of our time.

    Both are long established potters with international reputations, having travelled in Japan and throughout the USA, to exhibit their work and deliver workshops and lectures. Although they are partners in life and business and share influences and workplaces, their styles, compliment but remain clearly distinct from each other.

    Services
    Handmade slipware pottery.
    Service areas
    Castle Douglas
    Company awards
    Craft & Design Maker of the year 2014.
    Address
    Studio 3, Lochdougan House, Kelton
    DG7 1SX Castle Douglas
    United Kingdom
    +44-1556680220 www.fitchandmcandrew.co.uk

    Reviews

    Carole Eyres
    6 months ago
    christopher ellis
    Picked up our pot today it is brilliant been on holiday to ayrshire collected on way home. Doug &hannah are so talented and welcoming. Thank you c+t
    8 months ago
      Add SEO element