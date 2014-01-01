Doug Fitch and Hannah McAndrew draw influence from the

ancient tradition of country pottery that is part of the folk heritage of Britain.

Their roots are set firmly within tradition however their work is not simply pastiche. The pots they produce are made with the finest of traditional craft skills, but they each embrace a contemporary style, which makes their pieces, very much of our time.

Both are long established potters with international reputations, having travelled in Japan and throughout the USA, to exhibit their work and deliver workshops and lectures. Although they are partners in life and business and share influences and workplaces, their styles, compliment but remain clearly distinct from each other.