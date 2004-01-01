Your browser is out-of-date.

Gregory Phillips Architects
Architects in London
    • A Stunning and Spacious House Project in Wimbledon, Gregory Phillips Architects Gregory Phillips Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    A Stunning and Spacious House Project in Wimbledon, Gregory Phillips Architects Gregory Phillips Architects Modern garden
    A Stunning and Spacious House Project in Wimbledon, Gregory Phillips Architects Gregory Phillips Architects Modern kitchen
    +12
    A Stunning and Spacious House Project in Wimbledon
    Berkshire, Gregory Phillips Architects Gregory Phillips Architects Eclectic style living room
    Berkshire, Gregory Phillips Architects Gregory Phillips Architects Modern houses
    Berkshire, Gregory Phillips Architects Gregory Phillips Architects Modern houses
    +50
    Berkshire
    Hyde Park Mews, Gregory Phillips Architects Gregory Phillips Architects Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Hyde Park Mews, Gregory Phillips Architects Gregory Phillips Architects Modern gym
    Hyde Park Mews, Gregory Phillips Architects Gregory Phillips Architects Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
    +12
    Hyde Park Mews
    Belsize Park, Gregory Phillips Architects Gregory Phillips Architects Modern living room
    Belsize Park, Gregory Phillips Architects Gregory Phillips Architects Modern bathroom
    Belsize Park, Gregory Phillips Architects Gregory Phillips Architects Colonial style living room
    +6
    Belsize Park
    Hampstead, Gregory Phillips Architects Gregory Phillips Architects Minimalist living room
    Hampstead, Gregory Phillips Architects Gregory Phillips Architects KitchenSinks & taps
    Hampstead, Gregory Phillips Architects Gregory Phillips Architects Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    +13
    Hampstead
    Mayfair, Gregory Phillips Architects Gregory Phillips Architects Colonial style bathroom
    Mayfair, Gregory Phillips Architects Gregory Phillips Architects Colonial style study/office
    Mayfair, Gregory Phillips Architects Gregory Phillips Architects Colonial style living room
    +6
    Mayfair
    Gregory Phillips Architects is a team of highly creative and dedicated architects and interior designers.

    Established in 1991, we provide a unique holistic and professional approach to residential design, which has produced many award-winning projects. We consider your lifestyle, the architecture, the interior design, energy conservation and the landscape/garden design. That is one of the many differences when you work with us. We aim to make the process of having your house designed and constructed enjoyable. The thought of walking into your house that has all the spaces that you want, looks the way you want it to, feels even better than the way you expected it to, has the high level of finishes and craftsmanship that you desire, gives you pleasure and supports your lifestyle is the dream that we look forward to having had completed for you. We hope you enjoy viewing this selection of our projects and look forward to creating your dream house.

    Architecture, Interior Design, and Furniture Design
    London
    17 Savile Row
    W1S 3PN London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2077243040 www.gregoryphillips.com
