Cathy Phillips &amp; Co
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
    • Docklands Apartment, Cathy Phillips & Co Cathy Phillips & Co Modern living room
    Docklands Apartment, Cathy Phillips & Co Cathy Phillips & Co Modern dining room
    Docklands Apartment, Cathy Phillips & Co Cathy Phillips & Co Modern kitchen
    +2
    Docklands Apartment
    A Glamourous Beachfront Apartment, Cathy Phillips & Co Cathy Phillips & Co Modern living room
    A Glamourous Beachfront Apartment, Cathy Phillips & Co Cathy Phillips & Co Modern living room
    A Glamourous Beachfront Apartment, Cathy Phillips & Co Cathy Phillips & Co Modern living room
    A Glamourous Beachfront Apartment
    A Loft Conversion where New York meets Marrakech, Cathy Phillips & Co Cathy Phillips & Co Eclectic style bedroom
    A Loft Conversion where New York meets Marrakech, Cathy Phillips & Co Cathy Phillips & Co Eclectic style bedroom
    A Loft Conversion where New York meets Marrakech
    A Bright and Breezy Kitchen, Cathy Phillips & Co Cathy Phillips & Co Modern kitchen
    A Bright and Breezy Kitchen, Cathy Phillips & Co Cathy Phillips & Co Modern kitchen
    A Bright and Breezy Kitchen
    A Cool Modern Family Kitchen / Diner, Cathy Phillips & Co Cathy Phillips & Co Modern kitchen
    A Cool Modern Family Kitchen / Diner, Cathy Phillips & Co Cathy Phillips & Co Modern kitchen
    A Cool Modern Family Kitchen / Diner
    A Monochrome Kitchen - Minimal yet Practical, Cathy Phillips & Co Cathy Phillips & Co Modern kitchen
    A Monochrome Kitchen - Minimal yet Practical, Cathy Phillips & Co Cathy Phillips & Co Modern kitchen
    A Monochrome Kitchen - Minimal yet Practical, Cathy Phillips & Co Cathy Phillips & Co Modern kitchen
    A Monochrome Kitchen - Minimal yet Practical
    We at Cathy Phillips & Co are committed to providing residential interior design that's beautiful, practical and tailored to your needs and lifestyle.  We listen to, and understand, our clients.  Our favourite thing is to come up with solutions that work for you, look great and help you to love the space you live in.  

    Services
    • Whole house renovations
    • Advice on single rooms
    • space planning
    • renovations
    • Interior design schemes
    • bespoke furniture and storage solutions
    • project management of contractual work
    • Artwork sourcing
    • Fluffing of cushions.
    Service areas
    UK
    Company awards
    • Dip ID (The Interior Design School)
    • Best of Houzz 2015 Design
    Address
    5 Kensal Road
    W10 5PD London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7720253939 www.cathyphillips.co.uk
    Reviews

    duncan.mcausland
    “Before this project we were thinking of selling up. Now we wouldn’t dream of moving….We feel she has captured the essence of what we wanted the house to be while bringing out the best in it and us.” Duncan McAusland, Queens Park
    over 7 years ago
    Project date: April 2010
    charles1953
    They assisted in the development of the design of my loft construction and when completed was responsible for the interior design including furnishing; as well as the design of a new kitchen. Cathy Phillips & Co adopted a very professional approach and involved me in every stage of  of the project. As testimony to their ability to make a dream come true, I am still awed by the result even a year on from completion of the project!  
    over 7 years ago
    Project date: December 2014
    gabbieneyman89
    Cathy has helped transform my living space from bland to warm and stylish, with a little bit of wow factor!  Throughout the project she was a pleasure to work with and she really listened to my ideas so when the project was finished it felt like I had had a lot of input too. I found her to be unpretentious and practical as well as having a great eye for design.  I hope we stay in touch!
    about 7 years ago
