DT Stone Ltd
Flooring in Fordingbridge
Reviews (7)
Projects

    DTStone supplies Sandstone, Limestone, Slate and Travertine floor tiles and stone paving with a 3-5 day delivery service nationwide. Our quality finishes provide choices for traditional, contemporary and modern  interiors and outside spaces.

    We have a high reputation both with retail and professional customers. You can buy online, over the phone or call in to our showroom at Fordingbridge where we can to help you select the flooring or paving best suited to your needs and offer advice on installation.

    We are a family run business and have been trading for more than 90 years and can provide consistently low prices  as we import all our stone direct from quarries around the world. 

    We are open from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm Monday to Friday and 8.30 am to 12.30 pm on Saturday mornings by prior arrangement.

    Services
    Free samples
    Service areas
    All across the UK
    Company awards
    ISO 9001
    Address
    Rockbourne Road
    SP6 1RA Fordingbridge
    United Kingdom
    +44-1425654011 www.dtstone.co.uk

    Reviews

    Darren Hansford
    Very helpful lady 👏
    10 months ago
    Paul Carson
    Excellent service, couldn't have been more helpful. A small friendly team, they helped us from choosing to efficient delivery. Great pricing too compared to the usual outlets. Very pleased with the final results. Returned again when updating another property - and again, great service. Highly recommend a visit to their showroom where all the stone is on show.
    about 1 year ago
    Will & Caroline
    As passionate home renovators, we love visiting DT Stone to browse their stunning range of tiles. The team are so helpful and kind, getting excited about our ideas and making sure we make the right decisions for our tiles (and cost effectively, too!). Highly recommend popping in to visit them if you're looking for high quality, gorgeous tiles for your home. Thank you DT Stone x
    over 2 years ago
