DTStone supplies Sandstone, Limestone, Slate and Travertine floor tiles and stone paving with a 3-5 day delivery service nationwide. Our quality finishes provide choices for traditional, contemporary and modern interiors and outside spaces.
We have a high reputation both with retail and professional customers. You can buy online, over the phone or call in to our showroom at Fordingbridge where we can to help you select the flooring or paving best suited to your needs and offer advice on installation.
We are a family run business and have been trading for more than 90 years and can provide consistently low prices as we import all our stone direct from quarries around the world.
We are open from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm Monday to Friday and 8.30 am to 12.30 pm on Saturday mornings by prior arrangement.
- Services
- Free samples
- Service areas
- All across the UK
- Company awards
- ISO 9001
- Address
-
Rockbourne Road
SP6 1RA Fordingbridge
United Kingdom
+44-1425654011 www.dtstone.co.uk