Daisy Whitehead Designs is a high quality soft furnishing company offering bespoke curtains, Roman blinds, roller blinds, cushions, bed covers, valances, bed heads & loose covers.

We can source for you the finest fabrics from London's top designers and we give free initial consultations in the Central London area, where we can assess your exact requirements for your home or business. . We also supply a professional fitting service. We often do jobs outside of London but in these areas we do need to charge a small fee for the initial consultation.All of our products are hand sewn which provides a lasting quality of craftsmanship; the textiles will hold their shape to age elegantly in their original style.

We have accounts with the top fabric houses in London such as Colefax & Fowler, Osborne & Little, Romo, Knowles & Christou, Andrew Martin, Designers Guild, GP&J Baker, Ian Mankin, Inchyra and can source fabric individually or go looking and advising with you to give the ultimate personal service.