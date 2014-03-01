Your browser is out-of-date.

Annie Sloan
Paint & Wall Coverings in Uk
    A Swedish country style dining table
    A Swedish country style dining table
    Chalk Paint™ decorative paint by Annie Sloan www.anniesloan.com
    Chalk Paint™ decorative paint by Annie Sloan www.anniesloan.com
    Chalk Paint™ decorative paint by Annie Sloan www.anniesloan.com
    Chalk Paint™ decorative paint by Annie Sloan www.anniesloan.com
    Chalk Paint™ decorative paint by Annie Sloan www.anniesloan.com

    A much-loved phenomenon the world over, Annie Sloan offers elegant tools to help you transform your home quickly and easily. From the highest quality paints to the most sumptuous fabrics and fragrances, the Annie Sloan name is synonymous with superior quality and integrity. As the world’s most respective expert in decorative paint, colours and techniques, Annie Sloan brings decades of knowledge and experience to her hugely popular line of decorative paint, Chalk Paint™, as well as her pure bristle brushes, waxes, gilding and other decorative finishing products.

    Annie Sloan is one of "Britain's most influential female designers." The Telegraph

    Annie Sloan's paint "will transform even the drabbest bunker into a haven." World of Interiors

    "Annie Sloan's paint is the perfect choice if you’re looking to transform your most treasured pieces." Elle Decoration

    "At the forefront of the painted furniture trend." Period Ideas

    Address
    33 Cowley Road
    OX4 1HP Uk
    United Kingdom
    +44-1865803168 www.anniesloan.com
