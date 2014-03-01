A much-loved phenomenon the world over, Annie Sloan offers elegant tools to help you transform your home quickly and easily. From the highest quality paints to the most sumptuous fabrics and fragrances, the Annie Sloan name is synonymous with superior quality and integrity. As the world’s most respective expert in decorative paint, colours and techniques, Annie Sloan brings decades of knowledge and experience to her hugely popular line of decorative paint, Chalk Paint™, as well as her pure bristle brushes, waxes, gilding and other decorative finishing products.

Annie Sloan is one of "Britain's most influential female designers." The Telegraph

Annie Sloan's paint "will transform even the drabbest bunker into a haven." World of Interiors

"Annie Sloan's paint is the perfect choice if you’re looking to transform your most treasured pieces." Elle Decoration

"At the forefront of the painted furniture trend." Period Ideas