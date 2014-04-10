We provide a personalised service designing and supplying bespoke bathrooms and kitchens throughout Sussex, Surrey and London. We are a family run business that offers an extensive selection of the world’s leading brands, and tailor-made designer products for over 30 years.

As expert bathroom and kitchen designers and installers we collaborate with you to create the bathroom of your dreams, paying attention to even the smallest of details. Every client and every bathroom and kitchen is important to us and we guarantee our bespoke service will give you the best design experience that you could wish for. We invite you to browse our showroom or call us for more details - whether it’s a stylish bathroom update or a complete remodel, we pride ourselves in offering an excellent service providing quality products at a competitive cost.