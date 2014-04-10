Your browser is out-of-date.

Parker bathrooms &amp; Kitchens
Bathroom Designers in Brighton
    • CASE STUDY- Albany Villas, Parker bathrooms & Kitchens Parker bathrooms & Kitchens Classic style bathroom
    CASE STUDY- Albany Villas
    CASE STUDY- Brunswick Terrace, Parker bathrooms & Kitchens Parker bathrooms & Kitchens Classic style bathroom
    CASE STUDY- Brunswick Terrace

    We provide a personalised service designing and supplying bespoke bathrooms and kitchens throughout Sussex, Surrey and London.  We are a family run business that offers an extensive selection of the world’s leading brands, and tailor-made designer products for over 30 years.

    As expert bathroom and kitchen designers and installers we collaborate with you to create the bathroom of your dreams, paying attention to even the smallest of details. Every client and every bathroom and kitchen is important to us and we guarantee our bespoke service will give you the best design experience that you could wish for. We invite you to browse our showroom or call us for more details - whether it’s a stylish bathroom update or a complete remodel, we pride ourselves in offering an excellent service providing quality products at a competitive cost.

    Services
    Design & Installation of Kitchens & Bathrooms
    Service areas
    BRIGHTON
    Address
    64-70 Dyke Road
    BN13JD Brighton
    United Kingdom
    +44-1273329829 parkerbathrooms.co.uk
