Ian Sanderson
Textiles & Upholstery in Uk
    The Oleander Collection , Ian Sanderson
    The Oleander Collection

    Ian Sanderson has created a collection of woven and printed textiles, mostly manufactured in Europe.  We believe the continual success of our company is in our ability to create an individual lifestyle look from our studio in West Berkshire.

    Our design director Helen Sanderson uses her creative training and knowledge to discover patterns, textures and colourations which inspire her to produce original designs.  Some of this may originate from old documents or just items she finds interesting, which she develops into a collection.   The development process can take many months working with artisan weavers and printers to refine our designs before they are ready to be offered to our clients.

    Service areas
    UK
    Address
    Hill Farm, Newbury, Berkshire
    RG20 9DA Uk
    United Kingdom
    www.iansanderson.co.uk
