Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
homify berlin
Media & Bloggers in Berlin
Overview 0Projects (0) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • What is Homify? Homify is the new online platform for housing & construction. Here you can find the right professionals for your four walls. From the idea to the final product, we connect building and planning professionals with house and apartment owners in the United Kingdom. 

    Professionals can register free of charge in a few steps, create a profile and present their work by uploading images of your projects or products. Users have the ability to collect these works in an ideabook to share inspiration, contact suppliers for orders and to ask questions about their products directly.  

    From accessories to fences - at homify you’ll find all you need from the right professionals!

    https://www.facebook.com/homify.uk

    Service areas
    Berlin, Seoul, and New York
    Address
    Boxhagener Straße
    10245 Berlin
    United Kingdom
      Add SEO element