HAM captures unexpected moments from the contented lives of a pig and a rabbit on a range of thoughtfully crafted and 100% British made wares.

Established in 2011, HAMʼs minimal aesthetic seeks to add a serious edge to its playful subject matter. Childhood nostalgia and a fascination with the banal are key themes that continue to inform HAMʼs growing range of animal motifs, all of which have been created by London based designer Jo Ham and brought to life by talented makers within the British Isles.

A farmer’s daughter, Jo grew up in the Shires before training as a fine artist at The Ruskin School of Drawing. Jo spent the next five years working at a London design agency before launching HAM with a pop-up shop in Carnaby Street. Since then the range has been featured by a number of press titles including Elle Decoration, Telegraph Magazine and The Sunday Times and can be found on the shelves of select design-led stores and galleries throughout the world.