Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
HAM
Artists & Artisans in Uk
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • HAM Screen Prints, HAM HAM ArtworkPictures & paintings
    HAM Screen Prints, HAM HAM ArtworkPictures & paintings
    HAM Screen Prints, HAM HAM ArtworkPictures & paintings
    +5
    HAM Screen Prints

    HAM captures unexpected moments from the contented lives of a pig and a rabbit on a range of thoughtfully crafted and 100% British made wares.

    Established in 2011, HAMʼs minimal aesthetic seeks to add a serious edge to its playful subject matter. Childhood nostalgia and a fascination with the banal are key themes that continue to inform HAMʼs growing range of animal motifs, all of which have been created by London based designer Jo Ham and brought to life by talented makers within the British Isles. 

     A farmer’s daughter, Jo grew up in the Shires before training as a fine artist at The Ruskin School of Drawing. Jo spent the next five years working at a London design agency before launching HAM with a pop-up shop in Carnaby Street. Since then the range has been featured by a number of press titles including Elle Decoration, Telegraph Magazine and The Sunday Times and can be found on the shelves of select design-led stores and galleries throughout the world.

    Service areas
    UK
    Address
    Uk
    United Kingdom
    www.hammade.com
      Add SEO element