Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Chisel &amp; Mouse
Artists & Artisans in Uk
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • 3D printed keepsake of 'Grand Designs' build, Chisel & Mouse Chisel & Mouse ArtworkPictures & paintings
    3D printed keepsake of 'Grand Designs' build, Chisel & Mouse Chisel & Mouse ArtworkPictures & paintings
    3D printed keepsake of 'Grand Designs' build
    Architectural Models, Chisel & Mouse Chisel & Mouse
    Architectural Models, Chisel & Mouse Chisel & Mouse
    Architectural Models, Chisel & Mouse Chisel & Mouse
    +7
    Architectural Models

    Chisel & Mouse founded by brothers Robert and Gavin Paisley is on a mission to “bring great architecture into people’s living rooms.” They hand-make intricate architectural plaster sculptures and 3d print models of landmarks and beautiful buildings. They offer a bespoke service making any building of your choice, including your home. Why not have Chisel & Mouse model your house. www.chiselandmouse.com

    Services
    Model Your House
    Service areas
    Across the world
    Address
    Victoria Cottage, Dodds Bank
    TN22 3LR, Nutley Uk
    United Kingdom
    +44-1273251335 www.chiselandmouse.com
      Add SEO element