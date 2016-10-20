Your browser is out-of-date.

Designcubed
Architects in London
    Headed up by RIBA Architects Stephen Blowers and Robert Starnes, Designcubed is an architecture and design studio based in South East London. We take a pragmatic approach to design: first and foremost it must work, it should be appropriate, bring joy and comfort, and be affordable yet of high quality. We have no set solutions, design is a process of discovery which we explore alongside our clients and we understand that an emphasis on the clear communication of ideas is a fundamental key to success.
    Since our founding in 2011, we have delivered a wide range of exciting projects including: extensions to and remodelling of private homes; residential developments; schools and colleges; facilities for vineyards (including wineries); public and commercial buildings; and, soon to complete, an animal husbandry centre with an integrated tropical biome!

    • Architecture
    • Design
    • Masterplanning
    • Interior Design
    United Kingdom and London
    RIBA Shortlisted 2014
    35 Dovedale Road
    SE22 0NF London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7887995595 www.design-cubed.co.uk
