Baltic Gardens Ltd
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Watford
    Rustic Garden Furniture Set for Pub and Beer Gardens in UK

    Get some great home design ideas by exploring our handmade and rustic furniture collection! We specialise in the creation of unique handmade furniture and other timber products for the home and garden and we always endeavour to exceed our customers’ expectations. Our bespoke furniture range, including bespoke kitchens, log furniture, rustic pub garden benches, gazebos and sculptures are handcrafted by the most experienced craftsmen and made for those who seek ultimate luxury.

    Services
    • Rustic garden furniture
    • handmade garden furniture
    • pub garden furniture
    Service areas
    United Kingdom and Watford
    Address
    76 Cassio Road
    WD18 0QQ Watford
    United Kingdom
    +44-1923354495 www.balticgardens.co.uk
