Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Emmanuelle Lemoine Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Creatio of open plan kitchen, Emmanuelle Lemoine Interiors Emmanuelle Lemoine Interiors Modern kitchen
    Creatio of open plan kitchen, Emmanuelle Lemoine Interiors Emmanuelle Lemoine Interiors Modern dining room
    Creatio of open plan kitchen, Emmanuelle Lemoine Interiors Emmanuelle Lemoine Interiors Modern dining room
    Creatio of open plan kitchen

    Emmanuelle Lemoine Interiors is an interior design practice based in London.

    We offer different services according to your need, from one room to a full refurbishment of your house, commercial projects and home staging to help you sell your house better and faster.

    I will guide you every step of the way to transform your ideas into your dream home. Following my "Stylish and Healthy home" system, I will create an elegant and healthy décor for less money than you would need to do a traditional refurbishment by yourself. Plus, by sourcing every item in a responsible way, you will have a healthy house that you will be proud to show off with all its green credentials.

    Services
    • interior design analysis
    • space planning
    • colour scheme
    • furniture layout
    • lighting plan
    • supervision and coordination of the trade
    • budget writing
    Service areas
    Greater London plus online service available for advice only
    Address
    SE26 5AQ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7768248071 www.emmanuellelemoineinteriors.co.uk
      Add SEO element