Lisa makes Quilts, Cushions & More! from distinctly British fabrics

that are stitched to last, in Manchester. Lisa’s love of fabric, colours and textures mean her quilts are a delight to behold and look great on a bed to cosy up in in winter or equally drapped on a sofa as a eye catching colour pop in the warmer summer months. Lisa only stitches her unique Quilts (Cushions & More!) in limited numbers so they are truly unique. Lisa’s quilts are an investment and if purchased all your stories will ultimately become woven into the fabric of your quilt to become cherished heirlooms to pass on.