Quilts by Lisa Watson
Textiles & Upholstery in Manchester
Reviews
    100% British Made quilts
    100% British Made quilts

    Lisa makes Quilts, Cushions & More! from distinctly British fabrics
    that are stitched to last, in Manchester. Lisa’s love of fabric, colours and textures mean her quilts are a delight to behold and look great on a bed to cosy up in in winter or equally drapped on a sofa as a eye catching colour pop in the warmer summer months. Lisa only stitches her unique Quilts (Cushions & More!) in limited numbers so they are truly unique. Lisa’s quilts are an investment and if purchased all your stories will ultimately become woven into the fabric of your quilt to become cherished heirlooms to pass on.

    Services
    Lisa is happy to work with a client to create bespoke one of a kind commissioned quilts. See https://shop.quiltsbylisawatson.co.uk/personalised-bespoke-quilt-commissions/ for further information on quilt commissions.
    Service areas
    Manchester
    Address
    4 Norbreck Avenue
    M21 8TG Manchester
    United Kingdom
    +44-7719359864 www.shop.quiltsbylisawatson.co.uk

    Reviews

    Hazel Ferro
    Lovely people, cute dog and excellent quality work
    2 months ago
