Kettle Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Wirral
Projects

    Lancashire Residence

    We are a Wirral based interior design consultancy specialising in creating individual interiors which reflect your lifestyle. We want you to delight not only in the originality of the design, but also in the comfort and way you live in your new environment.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • kitchens
    • bathrooms
    • living spaces
    • structural redesigns
    Service areas
    Wirral
    Company awards
    Shortlisted for Interior Designer of the Year at Nothern Design Awards 3 years running
    Address
    147 Telegraph Road
    CH60 7SE Wirral
    United Kingdom
    +44-1513484572 www.kettledesign.co.uk
