THE WORLDS MOST LUXURIOUS FURNITURE

Touched Interiors® is not just a furniture retailer! We are an exquisite luxury designer furniture store, who will create that beautiful piece to your exact specification. We can tailor make almost all of our ranges to your required size, colour and to any finish including your own fabrics. If you want to be even more creative, then sit down with us and design a piece from conception or send us a sketch of what you have in mind and we will commission it for you.

For upholstery, if there is a fabric out there somewhere in the world, then we can use it. If you let us know which fabric you have seen and love, we will order it for you and upholster your piece in that. On some products this is available at no extra cost. In fact we encourage you to find the fabric and either we will order it for you or you can send it to us and more importantly your bespoke piece will cost no more then the advertised price. Ask us more about our fabric allowance. This means that our furniture can be truly bespoke and compliment any size room and style. Perfect whether you are looking to furnish your family home or looking for contemporary penthouse apartment furniture such as our leather and fabric chaise longues.

Our Luxury furniture collections are beautifully innovative and desirably seductive and our prestigious client list includes VIP's and famous faces.

INTERIOR DESIGN SERVICE

Our 360° Interior Design service is exceptionally unique and intimate. It gives us the opportunity to meet with you in your home or chosen design space and together create a style, which will not only be glamorous but also the perfect marriage of your lifestyle, wants and needs. Together, we will create something breathtakingly magnificent.