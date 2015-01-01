Your browser is out-of-date.

Heirlooms Ltd
Bathroom accessories in Uk
Reviews (7)
Projects

    • One Hyde Park , Heirlooms Ltd Heirlooms Ltd
    One Hyde Park , Heirlooms Ltd Heirlooms Ltd
    One Hyde Park , Heirlooms Ltd Heirlooms Ltd
    One Hyde Park
    Mallorca Private Villa - Taylor Interiors, Heirlooms Ltd Heirlooms Ltd Modern pool
    Mallorca Private Villa - Taylor Interiors, Heirlooms Ltd Heirlooms Ltd Modern garden
    Mallorca Private Villa - Taylor Interiors, Heirlooms Ltd Heirlooms Ltd Modern bathroom
    Mallorca Private Villa - Taylor Interiors
    Gulf Craft Projects , Heirlooms Ltd Heirlooms Ltd Tropical style bedroom
    Gulf Craft Projects , Heirlooms Ltd Heirlooms Ltd Tropical style bedroom
    Gulf Craft Projects , Heirlooms Ltd Heirlooms Ltd Modern style bedroom
    Gulf Craft Projects
    Heirlooms and Sunseeker , Heirlooms Ltd Heirlooms Ltd Classic style bedroom
    Heirlooms and Sunseeker , Heirlooms Ltd Heirlooms Ltd Classic style bedroom
    Heirlooms and Sunseeker , Heirlooms Ltd Heirlooms Ltd Classic style bedroom
    Heirlooms and Sunseeker
    Chateau St Tropez French Belle Epoque Chateau, Heirlooms Ltd Heirlooms Ltd Classic style bedroom
    Chateau St Tropez French Belle Epoque Chateau, Heirlooms Ltd Heirlooms Ltd Classic style bathroom
    Chateau St Tropez French Belle Epoque Chateau, Heirlooms Ltd Heirlooms Ltd Classic style bedroom
    Chateau St Tropez French Belle Epoque Chateau
    Heirlooms Trade Shows , Heirlooms Ltd Heirlooms Ltd Classic style bathroom
    Heirlooms Trade Shows , Heirlooms Ltd Heirlooms Ltd Classic style bedroom
    Heirlooms Trade Shows , Heirlooms Ltd Heirlooms Ltd Classic style dining room
    Heirlooms Trade Shows

    Located in West Sussex, Heirlooms are a fine example of British excellence where a passionate and dedicated team create high quality linens that grace the world’s finest homes, palaces and super-yachts.

    Founded in 1984, Heirlooms specialise in manufacturing bespoke bed, table and bathroom linens working with many of the world’s most respected interior designers, property developers, superyachts and private clients. 

    Services
    • Bed
    • Table and Bathroom linens
    Service areas
    UK
    Address
    2 Arun Business Park
    PO22 9SX, Bognor Regis Uk
    United Kingdom
    +44-1243820252 www.heirlooms-linens.com

