Williams Ridout
Cabinets & Cabinetry in London
Reviews (5)
Projects

    Bespoke Handmade Traditional Kitchen
    Bespoke Handmade Traditional Kitchen
    Barristers Chambers
    Barristers Chambers

    Williams Ridout design and produce beautifully crafted bespoke kitchens and handmade furniture installations.

    All of our products are handmade by our cabinet makers in our North London workshop and studio.

    Services
    • bespoke kitchens
    • bespoke wardrobes
    • handmade kitchens
    • handmade wardrobes
    • bespoke media units
    • handmade media units
    • bespoke nursery furniture
    • handmade nursery furniture
    • Bespoke furniture
    • Handmade Furniture
    Service areas
    central london and Greater London
    Address
    Unit 3 Fountayne House, Fountayne Road
    N15 4QL London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2088855800 www.williamsridout.com

    Reviews

    Adam Butler
    Joe and Alistair and the team at WR are the most consummate craftsmen, dedicated to their work regardless of the time or effort it might take to achieve their incredible level of perfection, and all at astonishingly reasonable costs. The kitchen they built and installed for us - using unusual or rare woods which involved a lot of experimentation beforehand - is a model of beauty and harmony. Joe's eye for design and detail is extraordinary, and Alistair's skill in crafting wood and executing Joe's designs is utterly remarkable. Their ability to understand a client's brief and interpreting what they want is disarming, as is their charm and perennial joviality throughout the entire process from initial meeting to completion; even when we requested changes to design or installation they were entirely understanding and obliging (just keep their teacups filled). Their work is of the highest standard and to collaborate with them on any project of any size is a total pleasure. We are now scratching our heads to think what else we can get WR to do for us so as to get them back, and would not hesitate for a nanosecond to recommend them to anyone who appreciates traditional values of skill, craftsmanship, great modern design, dedication, good humour, friendliness, and respect of client's wishes. Their pride in their work is total and engrossing, as will be anyone's experience of them and their superb work.
    over 8 years ago
    Gregor McMillan
    Williams Ridout designed, fitted and built a dressing room for us recently and the quality is excellent. We were thinking of going with a bigger supplier who specialises in dressing rooms, but the personal service and attention to detail made us very happy that we went with WR instead.
    over 6 years ago
    stella villares
    Perfect in every single detail.
    almost 3 years ago
