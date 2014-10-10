Your browser is out-of-date.

Giles Miller Studio
Reviews (4)
Projects

    Butlers Chocolate Cafe, T1, Giles Miller Studio Modern bars & clubs
    Butlers Chocolate Cafe, T1, Giles Miller Studio Giles Miller Studio Modern bars & clubs
    Butlers Chocolate Cafe, T1, Giles Miller Studio Giles Miller Studio Modern bars & clubs
    +5
    Butlers Chocolate Cafe, T1
    Geales Restaurant, Giles Miller Studio Modern bars & clubs
    Geales Restaurant, Giles Miller Studio Giles Miller Studio Modern bars & clubs
    Geales Restaurant, Giles Miller Studio Giles Miller Studio Modern bars & clubs
    +3
    Geales Restaurant
    Heart of Architecture, Clerkenwell, Giles Miller Studio Modern bars & clubs
    Heart of Architecture, Clerkenwell, Giles Miller Studio Giles Miller Studio Modern bars & clubs
    Heart of Architecture, Clerkenwell, Giles Miller Studio Giles Miller Studio Modern bars & clubs
    +4
    Heart of Architecture, Clerkenwell
    Victoria & Albert Museum, Giles Miller Studio Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    Victoria & Albert Museum, Giles Miller Studio Giles Miller Studio Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    Victoria & Albert Museum, Giles Miller Studio Giles Miller Studio Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    +4
    Victoria & Albert Museum
    Sukhothai Restaurant, Giles Miller Studio Modern bars & clubs
    Sukhothai Restaurant, Giles Miller Studio Giles Miller Studio Modern bars & clubs
    Sukhothai Restaurant, Giles Miller Studio Giles Miller Studio Modern bars & clubs
    +4
    Sukhothai Restaurant
    Coram Campus, Giles Miller Studio Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    Coram Campus, Giles Miller Studio Giles Miller Studio Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    Coram Campus, Giles Miller Studio Giles Miller Studio Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    +9
    Coram Campus
    Show all 10 projects

    London-based design practice, Giles Miller Studio, specialises in the development of truly innovative surface and interior design projects. Our studio prides itself on the ability to deliver a diverse range of surface solutions that marry architecture with beautiful interior finish through inspiring surface development.
    The studio has not only attained extensive international press coverage but has also created acclaimed work for some of the world’s most prestigious brand-names across a variety of industries. Recent clients include British Airways, Ritz-Carlton Hotels, Westfield, The World Architecture Festival, Bombay Sapphire Gin, Selfridges, Stella McCartney, The Metropolitan Hotel, London Design Museum and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office amongst others. Giles Miller Studio is located in Spitalfields, in the heart of London’s creative East end. All projects are designed in-house with the vast majority being manufactured in the United Kingdom and completed by hand in our studio.

    Service areas
    UK and global
    Company awards
    Surface Design Awards 2014, Homes and Gardens Designer Awards 2014, Decorex International 2013
    Address
    6a Toynbee Street
    E1 7NE Uk
    United Kingdom
    +44-7545349464 gilesmiller.com

    Reviews

    William Lee
    over 2 years ago
    pro gamer
    about 3 years ago
    Ionutz Nutzu
    Just WOW
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 4 reviews
