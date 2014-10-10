London-based design practice, Giles Miller Studio, specialises in the development of truly innovative surface and interior design projects. Our studio prides itself on the ability to deliver a diverse range of surface solutions that marry architecture with beautiful interior finish through inspiring surface development.

The studio has not only attained extensive international press coverage but has also created acclaimed work for some of the world’s most prestigious brand-names across a variety of industries. Recent clients include British Airways, Ritz-Carlton Hotels, Westfield, The World Architecture Festival, Bombay Sapphire Gin, Selfridges, Stella McCartney, The Metropolitan Hotel, London Design Museum and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office amongst others. Giles Miller Studio is located in Spitalfields, in the heart of London’s creative East end. All projects are designed in-house with the vast majority being manufactured in the United Kingdom and completed by hand in our studio.