I design bespoke fitted and freestanding furniture for any room you can think of. Not only kitchens but libraries, studies, dressing rooms, AV units, cinemas – bedrooms and bathrooms too
Each piece is made to the highest standards from the best materials we can source, and fitted with extreme care
I work on projects ranging from individual pieces to complete apartments. Styles from traditional to cutting-edge: locations from Mayfair to the Caribbean. Prices – competitive and surprisingly affordable
However complex your brief, my basic idea is very simple – to give you exactly what you want
- Services
- Furniture design and installation
- Service areas
- UK Wide
- Address
-
Penny's Mill, Nunney
BA11 4NP Frome
United Kingdom
+44-7976606107 www.pennysmill.com