I design bespoke fitted and freestanding furniture for any room you can think of. Not only kitchens but libraries, studies, dressing rooms, AV units, cinemas – bedrooms and bathrooms too

Each piece is made to the highest standards from the best materials we can source, and fitted with extreme care

I work on projects ranging from individual pieces to complete apartments. Styles from traditional to cutting-edge: locations from Mayfair to the Caribbean. Prices – competitive and surprisingly affordable

However complex your brief, my basic idea is very simple – to give you exactly what you want