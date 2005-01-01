Juliet graduated from Edinburgh College Of Art in 2005. She then worked for ColeFax and Fowler, Fox Linton, Cole and Son and then De Gournay before establishing Juliet Travers wallpapers and fabrics in 2013.

All the designs stem from Juliet’s own hand drawings and the goal is to ensure her papers and fabrics appear hand painted. Juliet has therefore worked closely with specialized UK companies to achieve the highest quality of manufacturing throughout the product range.

Her debut wallpaper collection Safari, takes you on a journey through East Africa. A coordinating fabric range launched in September 2014, which includes decorative cushions and soft furnishing fabrics that beautifully compliment her Safari wallpapers. Juliet’s fabrics are 100% linen and all her products are designed and made in England. You can view the full range on her website www.juliettravers.com or email her at info@juliettravers.com for more information.