Loomah specialise in the design and supply of luxury bespoke carpets and rugs. Whether for a large commercial project, yacht or residential interior, we can supply fitted carpets or loose laid rugs in any size, any shape and any colour. All our carpets are made to exact room sizes and shapes, in one piece, avoiding unsightly joins.

To complement our handmade carpets and rugs we also offer luxurious custom machine made carpets that can be dyed to any colour and supplied to exact room measurements, in one piece, without seams.

Whether it is the simple opulence of a bespoke luxury silk carpet in a plain custom dyed colour or an intricate border design following the contours of an elaborate staircase, every project is designed to suit the specific requirements of each individual interior offering a truly bespoke product. We have an eclectic portfolio of both modern and traditional designs available to view on our website www.loomah.com. All our designs can be made as either loose laid rugs or wall to wall fitted carpet in any size, any shape, any colour. We also have an in-house designer who can develop your chosen design or work with you to create something truly unique.

Loomah use only the finest and most luxurious yarns in the manufacture of both our handmade and machine made carpets including the purest wools, silk and bamboo. Our silk carpets and rugs give the most luxurious sheen and are the ultimate in elegance and quality. Alternatively we offer a beautiful wool and silk blended yarn which combines the luxury of silk with the durability of wool. For more budget sensitive projects, bamboo has beautiful lustre to rival silk. The possibilities are endless due to the sheer diversity of material, colours and shapes available.

Our expert designers and installation team ensure a perfect finish from planning and design through to the final installation resulting in the ultimate in design, elegance and quality delivered alongside a unique and personal experience. Our comprehensive service makes us a competitive and reliable company to work with.

Loomah have designed and supplied luxury bespoke carpets for and rugs for prestigious clients in the UK and across the world.