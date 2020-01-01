Fantastic Services started as a small carpet cleaning company and in just a few years it grew to one of the leading property maintenance providers in London.





No job is too big or too small for us. Whether you need a sparkling clean home or office, a relocation, or taking care of your lawn, we got it. You can choose from one-off, carpet cleaning, oven, window and end of tenancy cleaning, to handyman services, gardening, removals, rubbish removal, and pest control. As of 2020, you can also make use of our antiviral sanitisation service, made to combat germs and the spread of COVID19.





Book a service by calling the 24/7 hotline or use the booking form on our official website, where you can calculate the exact price for the job you need. You can even download GoFantastic - the official iPhone App, where you can book our services with just a few taps.



