Fantastic Services
Garden & Landscape Supplies in London
Reviews (1)
    Fantastic Services started as a small carpet cleaning company and in just a few years it grew to one of the leading property maintenance providers in London. 


    No job is too big or too small for us. Whether you need a sparkling clean home or office, a relocation, or taking care of your lawn, we got it. You can choose from one-off, carpet cleaning, oven, window and end of tenancy cleaning, to handyman services, gardening, removals, rubbish removal, and pest control. As of 2020, you can also make use of our antiviral sanitisation service, made to combat germs and the spread of COVID19.


    Book a service by calling the 24/7 hotline or use the booking form on our official website, where you can calculate the exact price for the job you need. You can even download GoFantastic - the official iPhone App, where you can book our services with just a few taps.


    Services
    • Gardening
    • Handyman
    • Cleaning
    • Rubbish Removals
    • House and Office Removals
    • Builders
    • Pest Control and Pet Care
    Service areas
    • London
    • Bristol
    • oxford
    • BRIGHTON
    • Manchester
    • Warrington
    • Liverpool
    • Stockport
    • Crewe
    • Chester and Wigan
    Address
    SE1 London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2034043444 www.fantasticservices.com

    elanesloan98
    My experience was overall excellent. The carpet cleaning service was done in the best possible way and my carpets look like brand new. Will call the company again !
    over 5 years ago
    Project date: November 2016
