Maria Starling Design
Tile, Stone & Worktops in Norwich
    Cement tile- Ella hex ( black)
    Cement tile- Ella hex ( black), Maria Starling Design Maria Starling Design Walls & flooringTiles
    Cement tile- Ella hex ( black), Maria Starling Design Maria Starling Design Walls & flooringTiles
    +4
    Cement tile- Ella hex ( black)
    Cement tiles, Moroccan tiles, hydraulic tiles
    Cement tiles, Moroccan tiles, hydraulic tiles, Maria Starling Design Maria Starling Design Walls & flooringTiles
    Cement tiles, Moroccan tiles, hydraulic tiles, Maria Starling Design Maria Starling Design Walls & flooringTiles
    +2
    Cement tiles, Moroccan tiles, hydraulic tiles
    Neo cement tile
    Neo cement tile, Maria Starling Design Maria Starling Design Walls & flooringTiles
    Neo cement tile, Maria Starling Design Maria Starling Design Walls & flooringTiles
    Neo cement tile
    Hexa rug collection
    Hexa rug collection, Maria Starling Design Maria Starling Design Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs Wool Turquoise
    Hexa rug collection, Maria Starling Design Maria Starling Design Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs Wool Multicolored
    +1
    Hexa rug collection

    We are a unique independent company that designs and produces original encaustic cement tiles, ceramic tiles, zellige tiles, mosaics and rugs.  Maria Starling’s use of colour, pattern and her respect for age-old production techniques are combined to create joyful, decorative and unique pieces to complement your home. Maria’s work embraces and celebrates the tiny differences and nuances of handmade objects, these irregularities are a welcome relief from the mass produced 'perfection' of modern production methods, giving each piece a unique personality and individuality.

    This homeware range is fuelled by a passion for all things handcrafted and well made, with an added sense of fun for a free spirited, vibrant lifestyle. Welcome!

    Services
    • Cement tile
    • terracotta tile
    • mosaics
    • rugs
    Service areas
    UK and Norwich
    Address
    NR2 3HR Norwich
    United Kingdom
    +44-7775517409 www.mariastarling.com
