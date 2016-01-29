We are a unique independent company that designs and produces original encaustic cement tiles, ceramic tiles, zellige tiles, mosaics and rugs. Maria Starling’s use of colour, pattern and her respect for age-old production techniques are combined to create joyful, decorative and unique pieces to complement your home. Maria’s work embraces and celebrates the tiny differences and nuances of handmade objects, these irregularities are a welcome relief from the mass produced 'perfection' of modern production methods, giving each piece a unique personality and individuality.

This homeware range is fuelled by a passion for all things handcrafted and well made, with an added sense of fun for a free spirited, vibrant lifestyle. Welcome!