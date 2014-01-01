Your browser is out-of-date.

3W Architecture Limited
Architects in London
    • At 3W every project is unique. All projects are approached
    with an open mind and a knowledge base gained from over 20 years at the forefront of architectural design.

    Through each sites specific historic, cultural, social and environmental context, as well as constant questioning, we arrive at appropriate, elegantly conceived and beautifully resolved solutions.

    Our aim is to achieve an integrated design. Something that brings together all key drivers in a clear and understandable way, making the results seem effortless and inevitable.

    This approach allows us to work successfully  in varying sectors . We have developed master plans for inner city regeneration, student housing, apartment buildings, social housing, one off houses, airport buildings, office buildings, stage sets, furniture design and production design for commercials.

    We produce work that everyone involved in its creation can stand by with conviction.

    Services
    architectural design, urban design, and Interior Design
    Service areas
    London
    Company awards
    Daily Mail National Homebuilders Award, Richmond Society Brass Plaque 2014
    Address
    Block 1, Thames Wharf Studios
    W6 9HA London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2078355552 www.3w.org
