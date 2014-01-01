At 3W every project is unique. All projects are approached

with an open mind and a knowledge base gained from over 20 years at the forefront of architectural design.

Through each sites specific historic, cultural, social and environmental context, as well as constant questioning, we arrive at appropriate, elegantly conceived and beautifully resolved solutions.

Our aim is to achieve an integrated design. Something that brings together all key drivers in a clear and understandable way, making the results seem effortless and inevitable.

This approach allows us to work successfully in varying sectors . We have developed master plans for inner city regeneration, student housing, apartment buildings, social housing, one off houses, airport buildings, office buildings, stage sets, furniture design and production design for commercials.

We produce work that everyone involved in its creation can stand by with conviction.