Quintessential English family company; masters of hand making bespoke
luxury games including Backgammon, Chess, Monopoly, Scrabble & Tables, all made here in the UK.
As a traditional and british company; we continue to hand manufacture
our superb games in our country workshops. maintaining the exemplary standards of the master craftsman, we are able to offer our customers a unique and personalised service. years of designing and creating custom products for the world’s luxury stores, casinos, corporations and private commissions has given us a unique insight into the constantly changing world of design.
- Services
- Bespoke Luxury Games and Gifts.
- Service areas
- UK
- Company awards
- #1 in the World for Backgammon, Supplier of all major tournaments across the globe. Winner of BIDA and Design Council awards over the years
- Address
Geoffrey Parker Games, Piglets Corner, Top Road, Wimbish, Essex
CB102XJ Uk
United Kingdom
+44-1799599100 www.geoffreyparker.com