Quintessential English family company; masters of hand making bespoke

luxury games including Backgammon, Chess, Monopoly, Scrabble & Tables, all made here in the UK.

As a traditional and british company; we continue to hand manufacture

our superb games in our country workshops. maintaining the exemplary standards of the master craftsman, we are able to offer our customers a unique and personalised service. years of designing and creating custom products for the world’s luxury stores, casinos, corporations and private commissions has given us a unique insight into the constantly changing world of design.