Geoffrey Parker Games Ltd
Home Media Design & Installation in Uk
    Bespoke Mediterranean Backgammon
    Bespoke Contemporary class Backgammon

    Quintessential English family company; masters of hand making bespoke
    luxury games including Backgammon, Chess, Monopoly, Scrabble & Tables, all made here in the UK.

    As a traditional and british company; we continue to hand manufacture
    our superb games in our country workshops. maintaining the exemplary standards of the master craftsman, we are able to offer our customers a unique and personalised service. years of designing and creating custom products for the world’s luxury stores, casinos, corporations and private commissions has given us a unique insight into the constantly changing world of design.

    Services
    Bespoke Luxury Games and Gifts.
    Service areas
    UK
    Company awards
    #1 in the World for Backgammon, Supplier of all major tournaments across the globe. Winner of BIDA and Design Council awards over the years
    Address
    Geoffrey Parker Games, Piglets Corner, Top Road, Wimbish, Essex
    CB102XJ Uk
    United Kingdom
    +44-1799599100 www.geoffreyparker.com
