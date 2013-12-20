Your browser is out-of-date.

Glassification
Artists & Artisans in Ilminster
    Field of Flowers
    Sunrise Glass Splashback

    Big enough to cope, small enough to care, we are glass makers in Somerset, specialising in handmade, bespoke  splashbacks, wall panels and glass tiles for kitchens and bathrooms. We work with individuals and retailers.

    Handmade
    bespoke glass panels for splashbacks tiles
    wall art.
    Europe, UK Wide, and Ilminster
    Members of the Contemporary Glass Society
    10D Ilton Business Park, Ilton
    TA3 5QX Ilminster
    United Kingdom
    +44-2087206824 glassification.co.uk
      Add SEO element