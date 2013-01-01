Your browser is out-of-date.

Shandler Homes Ltd
Home Builders in London
Reviews (0)
    • LUXURY INTERIORS , Shandler Homes Ltd Shandler Homes Ltd Modern style bedroom
    LUXURY INTERIORS , Shandler Homes Ltd Shandler Homes Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    LUXURY INTERIORS , Shandler Homes Ltd Shandler Homes Ltd Modern dining room
    +8
    LUXURY INTERIORS
    PRIVATE DINING ROOM - THE SHED, Shandler Homes Ltd Shandler Homes Ltd Industrial style clinics
    PRIVATE DINING ROOM - THE SHED, Shandler Homes Ltd Shandler Homes Ltd Dining roomLighting
    PRIVATE DINING ROOM - THE SHED, Shandler Homes Ltd Shandler Homes Ltd Industrial style clinics
    +4
    PRIVATE DINING ROOM - THE SHED

    Shandler Homes provide a full, high-end residential design service with a commitment to quality and the highest levels of service.  We will manage a project from concept to completion, and can provide expert advice and bespoke solutions through our extensive experience and relationships with trusted suppliers.

    We create distinctive and welcoming homes that reflect our clients’ personalities.  We are passionate about interiors and it is through our understanding of client’s needs that we are able to create interiors that are balanced, sophisticated, and highly functional.  Providing creative and technical solutions to create a bespoke harmonious environment and lifestyle enhancement

    We offer a complete service from sourcing of materials & commissions to providing contractors & expert planning advice.  Through our project management, we are able to match creativity and practicality at every stage of the design process.

    Services
    Design and build. Interior Design. Project Management. Planning expertise. Spatial layout. Refurbishments.
    Service areas
    Greater London and Hertfordshire
    Company awards
    Shortlisted Society of British Interior Design 2013
    Address
    Churchill House. 137-139 Brent Street
    NW4 4DJ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2035099967 www.shandlerhomes.co.uk
