Shandler Homes provide a full, high-end residential design service with a commitment to quality and the highest levels of service. We will manage a project from concept to completion, and can provide expert advice and bespoke solutions through our extensive experience and relationships with trusted suppliers.

We create distinctive and welcoming homes that reflect our clients’ personalities. We are passionate about interiors and it is through our understanding of client’s needs that we are able to create interiors that are balanced, sophisticated, and highly functional. Providing creative and technical solutions to create a bespoke harmonious environment and lifestyle enhancement

We offer a complete service from sourcing of materials & commissions to providing contractors & expert planning advice. Through our project management, we are able to match creativity and practicality at every stage of the design process.