Crow's Nest provides an interior design and decorating service rolled into one. Offering both unique commissioned pieces and ready-made items, Crow's Nest promotes an eclectic aesthetic of vintage and re-used furniture and home accessories to fit your style. You can have your furniture hand painted in your own home, or buy hand painted vintage pieces by contacting Crow's Nest online. Mural work is available on commission for your interior walls and your garden. All work is done to meet the clients specifications and style, whilst giving them a modern and eclectic twist that brings their living space to life.