Crow&#39;s Nest Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Leeds
Projects

    • Living & Dining Room, Kippax, Crow's Nest Interiors Crow's Nest Interiors Dining roomDressers & sideboards
    Living & Dining Room, Kippax, Crow's Nest Interiors Crow's Nest Interiors Dining roomAccessories & decoration
    Living & Dining Room, Kippax, Crow's Nest Interiors Crow's Nest Interiors Dining roomAccessories & decoration
    +10
    Living & Dining Room, Kippax
    Baby's Room, Pool-in-Wharfedale, Crow's Nest Interiors Crow's Nest Interiors Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
    Baby's Room, Pool-in-Wharfedale, Crow's Nest Interiors Crow's Nest Interiors Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
    Baby's Room, Pool-in-Wharfedale, Crow's Nest Interiors Crow's Nest Interiors Eclectic style nursery/kids room
    +6
    Baby's Room, Pool-in-Wharfedale
    Living Room, Leeds, Crow's Nest Interiors Crow's Nest Interiors Scandinavian style living room
    Living Room, Leeds, Crow's Nest Interiors Crow's Nest Interiors Scandinavian style living room
    Living Room, Leeds, Crow's Nest Interiors Crow's Nest Interiors Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +13
    Living Room, Leeds
    Living Room, Leeds, Crow's Nest Interiors Crow's Nest Interiors Eclectic style living room
    Living Room, Leeds, Crow's Nest Interiors Crow's Nest Interiors Eclectic style living room
    Living Room, Leeds, Crow's Nest Interiors Crow's Nest Interiors Eclectic style living room
    +12
    Living Room, Leeds
    Kitchen, Leeds, Crow's Nest Interiors Crow's Nest Interiors Eclectic style kitchen
    Kitchen, Leeds, Crow's Nest Interiors Crow's Nest Interiors Eclectic style kitchen
    Kitchen, Leeds, Crow's Nest Interiors Crow's Nest Interiors Eclectic style kitchen
    +9
    Kitchen, Leeds

    Crow's Nest provides an interior design and decorating service rolled into one. Offering both unique commissioned pieces and ready-made items, Crow's Nest promotes an eclectic aesthetic of vintage and re-used furniture and home accessories to fit your style. You can have your furniture hand painted in your own home, or buy hand painted vintage pieces by contacting Crow's Nest online. Mural work is available on commission for your interior walls and your garden. All work is done to meet the clients specifications and style, whilst giving them a modern and eclectic twist that brings their living space to life.

    Services
    Interior Design service. Decorating service. Hand painted furniture. Wall mural painting. Home accessories. Soft furnishings.
    Service areas
    Leeds
    Address
    10 Pawson Street
    LS270QA Leeds
    United Kingdom
    +44-7854338238 crowsnestinteriors.wordpress.com
