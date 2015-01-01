Your browser is out-of-date.

Style Within
Restoration & Renovation in Bath And Bristol
Reviews (1)
Projects

    • basement conversions, Style Within Style Within Basement windows Concrete White
    basement conversions, Style Within Style Within Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Concrete Grey
    basement conversions, Style Within Style Within Basement windows Ceramic Brown
    +2
    basement conversions
    home office, Style Within Style Within Modern study/office Wood Green
    home office, Style Within Style Within Modern study/office Wood Purple/Violet
    home office
    Flooring, Style Within Style Within Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Wood Brown
    Flooring, Style Within Style Within Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Solid Wood Brown
    Flooring, Style Within Style Within Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Solid Wood Brown
    +4
    Flooring
    Extensions, Style Within Style Within Modern conservatory
    Extensions, Style Within Style Within Modern conservatory
    Extensions, Style Within Style Within Modern conservatory
    +13
    Extensions
    Choose Your Own Inspiration: Bedroom Design Ideas, Style Within Style Within Classic style bedroom Grey
    Choose Your Own Inspiration: Bedroom Design Ideas, Style Within Style Within Classic style bedroom Grey
    Choose Your Own Inspiration: Bedroom Design Ideas, Style Within Style Within Classic style bedroom Grey
    +20
    Choose Your Own Inspiration: Bedroom Design Ideas
    Alcove Storage Units, Style Within Style Within Modern living room
    Alcove Storage Units, Style Within Style Within Modern living room
    Alcove Storage Units, Style Within Style Within Modern living room
    +6
    Alcove Storage Units
    Style Within has been creating stylish interior designs and beautiful homes for our clients in Bath and Bristol for the past 14 years. From initial concepts through to completion, we'll transform your home and your way of life. Whether a single room, or a whole house, contemporary or traditional, your needs will always be at the heart of what we do.

    Services
    Interior Design and Home Renovation
    Service areas
    Bath and Bristol
    Company awards
    • Award Winner: Best of Houzz 2018
    • Award Winner: Best of Houzz 2017
    • Award Winner: Best of Houzz 2016
    • Award Winner: Best of Houzz 2015
    Address
    25 Rockliffe Road
    BA2 6QW Bath And Bristol
    United Kingdom
    +44-7711857670 www.stylewithin.co.uk

    Reviews

    clare lovett
    “We were extremely happy with the service received from Style Within for our bathroom design so we didn’t hesitate to use them again for the larger project of our kitchen. The end result is a lovely kitchen we enjoy being in! We have already recommended Style Within to friends and neighbours, and would continue to do so without hesitation.”
    over 6 years ago
