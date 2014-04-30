Your browser is out-of-date.

Just The Chair
Furniture & Accessories in Woodford
    Around The World in 80 Days
    +1
    Blown Away
    Fire Side
    Have I got News for you
    Apple
    Retro Circle
    Looking for inspiration, to create a talking point, to revamp or add some colour to your room?

    There is no better way than to have a statement piece of furniture and we have “Just the Chair” for You  Our Chairs are all unique.  Our Chairs are all one of a kind. Our Chairs are stunning conversation pieces.

    Completely restored to a very high spec inside and out. Re-upholstered in the finest of fabrics, many purchased in Paris   Buying mid- century furniture is a good area for investment. Recycling is great for the environment, instead of buying new. This furniture is most often made by craftsmen, and is solid, stable, strong ,and sturdy. Whilst the legs have been resprayed they may show some signs of age. You will be buying a piece of history, with individuality and exclusivity.

    Services
    BRINGING AN OLD CHAIR BACK TO LIFE
    Service areas
    Woodford
    Address
    SK7 1PR Woodford
    United Kingdom
    +44-7771558855 www.justthechair.co.uk
