Established in 1990, Original BTC manufactures relaxed, familiar lighting for traditional and contemporary homes. Hand-assembled in Oxford from the finest aluminium, chrome and bone china, the essential collection of table, floor, wall and pendant lights is instantly comfortable, unassumingly elegant and accessibly priced.

One of the forerunners of industrial style, founder Peter Bowles’ updated classics and original designs are inspired by traditional factory fittings, childhood toys and iconic 1940s design. Three UK production facilities are dedicated to constructing the beautifully unprocessed lights: aluminium shades and bases are hand-spun from sheet metal in the heart of the country’s metal-working industry and sent to Oxford for assembly, while bone china shades are hand-cast in Stoke-on-Trent. Quality, detail and mix of materials is key: metallic painted, glass or china shades are paired with polished, satin or chromed bases, offset by matching cotton braided flex.

Functional and practical, stems can be raised and lowered and shades angled to create the perfect ambience. With their neat styling and instantly classic feel, Original BTC lights can be spotted in the chicest of interiors, from Paris’ latest concept store, Merci, to Carrie Bradshaw’s New York apartment via Gordon Ramsay’s Maze and the new Daylesford Organic Café in Westbourne Grove.