DesignRealisation, for more than 20 years Simon Doughty has offered a unique Design & Make service, designing and realised bespoke sculptures, interactives and themed environments for museums, exhibitions, trade shows, advertising campaigns, educational environments, and one-off retail interiors, as well as sets & props for film / photography shoots.

Clients have included; The National Theatre,

Liberty of London,

Aardman Animation,

and Manchester, Birmingham, Nottingham, and Leicester Museums & Art Galleries.

Please visit my website to see the

diversity

of my work.