DesignRealisation
Artists & Artisans in Leicester
Reviews (0)
    • Rutland Dinosaur, DesignRealisation DesignRealisation
    Rutland Dinosaur, DesignRealisation DesignRealisation
    Rutland Dinosaur, DesignRealisation DesignRealisation
    +1
    Rutland Dinosaur
    My Home, DesignRealisation DesignRealisation Rustic style conference centres
    My Home, DesignRealisation DesignRealisation Rustic style conference centres
    My Home, DesignRealisation DesignRealisation Rustic style conference centres
    My Home
    Large Writing Hand, DesignRealisation DesignRealisation Airports
    Large Writing Hand, DesignRealisation DesignRealisation Airports
    Large Writing Hand, DesignRealisation DesignRealisation Airports
    +1
    Large Writing Hand
    Eiffel Tower, DesignRealisation DesignRealisation Modern bars & clubs
    Eiffel Tower, DesignRealisation DesignRealisation Modern bars & clubs
    Eiffel Tower, DesignRealisation DesignRealisation Modern bars & clubs
    Eiffel Tower
    Giant Vegetables, DesignRealisation DesignRealisation Modern bars & clubs
    Giant Vegetables, DesignRealisation DesignRealisation Modern bars & clubs
    Giant Vegetables, DesignRealisation DesignRealisation Modern bars & clubs
    Giant Vegetables
    Multi-Coloured Britain, DesignRealisation DesignRealisation ArtworkPictures & paintings
    Multi-Coloured Britain, DesignRealisation DesignRealisation ArtworkPictures & paintings
    Multi-Coloured Britain, DesignRealisation DesignRealisation ArtworkPictures & paintings
    +1
    Multi-Coloured Britain
    Show all 8 projects

    DesignRealisation, for more than 20 years Simon Doughty has offered a unique Design & Make service, designing and realised bespoke sculptures, interactives and themed environments for museums, exhibitions, trade shows, advertising campaigns, educational environments, and one-off retail interiors, as well as sets & props for film / photography shoots. 

    Clients have included; The National Theatre, 

    Liberty of London, 

    Aardman Animation, 

    and Manchester, Birmingham, Nottingham, and Leicester Museums & Art Galleries. 

    Please visit my website to see the 

    diversity

     of my work.

    Services
    • Design
    • sculpture
    • Model-making
    • Props
    • Interactives.
    Service areas
    Leicester
    Address
    4 The Green, Clipston, nr. Market Harborough.
    LE16 9RS Leicester
    United Kingdom
    +44-7540443169 www.simondoughty.net
