Deryn Relph
Designers in Portsmouth
    • Petal and Pixel Chair, Deryn Relph Deryn Relph Modern living room
    Petal and Pixel Chair

    Design studio creating a range of interior/lifestyle accessories & offering bespoke textile design & creative solutions. Prop making, soft furnishing, upholstery & unique projects undertaken.

    Personal attention, professional attitude & skilled craftspeople. Environmentally conscious.

    Services
    • Textile design & craft. Bespoke furnishings
    • lampshades & upholstery. Prop making. Trend research.
    Service areas
    UK and Portsmouth
    Address
    Unit 4, May's Yard, Down Road
    PO8 0YP Portsmouth
    United Kingdom
    +44-7765653832 www.derynrelph.co.uk
