Design studio creating a range of interior/lifestyle accessories & offering bespoke textile design & creative solutions. Prop making, soft furnishing, upholstery & unique projects undertaken.
Personal attention, professional attitude & skilled craftspeople. Environmentally conscious.
- Services
- Textile design & craft. Bespoke furnishings
- lampshades & upholstery. Prop making. Trend research.
- Service areas
- UK and Portsmouth
- Address
-
Unit 4, May's Yard, Down Road
PO8 0YP Portsmouth
United Kingdom
+44-7765653832 www.derynrelph.co.uk