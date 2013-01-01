Your browser is out-of-date.

Julia Brendel Limited
Designers in Sittingbourne
    • Africana, Julia Brendel Limited Julia Brendel Limited Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    Africana
    Hungarica, Julia Brendel Limited Julia Brendel Limited Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Hungarica, Julia Brendel Limited Julia Brendel Limited Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Hungarica, Julia Brendel Limited Julia Brendel Limited Dressing roomAccessories & decoration
    +4
    Hungarica
    Flame Cushion, Julia Brendel Limited Julia Brendel Limited BedroomAccessories & decoration
    Flame Cushion, Julia Brendel Limited Julia Brendel Limited BedroomAccessories & decoration
    Flame Cushion
    Kurpie :: Fabric, Julia Brendel Limited Julia Brendel Limited Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Kurpie :: Fabric, Julia Brendel Limited Julia Brendel Limited Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Kurpie :: Fabric, Julia Brendel Limited Julia Brendel Limited Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Kurpie :: Fabric
    Nostalgia, Julia Brendel Limited Julia Brendel Limited Dining roomAccessories & decoration
    Nostalgia, Julia Brendel Limited Julia Brendel Limited Dining roomAccessories & decoration
    Nostalgia, Julia Brendel Limited Julia Brendel Limited Dining roomAccessories & decoration
    Nostalgia
    Arabica, Julia Brendel Limited Julia Brendel Limited Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Arabica, Julia Brendel Limited Julia Brendel Limited Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Arabica, Julia Brendel Limited Julia Brendel Limited Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +1
    Arabica

    Designer fabrics and luxurious soft furnishings by designer Julia Brendel, including cushions, handmade lamp shades, bed throws, tablecloths and mens and womens scarves. Her upholstery fabrics in beautiful patterns and stripes are perfect for both modern or traditional interiors, woven in silk, linen, chenille and cotton. All proudly manufactured in the UK and Poland to the highest quality.

    Services
    • Fabric design
    • fabrics for interiors
    Service areas
    Sittingbourne
    Company awards
    Nominations in two categories in House Beautiful Awards 2013. Best Fabric, Best Design
    Address
    The Den
    ME9 8DX Sittingbourne
    United Kingdom
    +44-1795599840 www.juliabrendel.com
