Overmantels
Furniture & Accessories in London
    TV Mirrors

    OVERMANTELS has been designing and handcrafting exquisite mirrors in England for almost 30 years, earning a reputation as Britain’s foremost mirror specialists.  Overmantels is renowned for the mastery of its mirror craftsmanship resulting in beautiful handcrafted works of art that are true investment pieces.  The foundation of their reputation is their exquisite mirrors, with all the care and time put into them – the quality and expertise is evident and has lead them to become leaders in the field.  

    They are renowned for their highly finessed execution of 17th to 19th Century classical styles as well as innovative modern designs.  Their newest range represents the ultimate fusion of elegant craftsmanship and modern living: the reflective mirror transforms into a TV screen at the touch of a button!!  It is the ideal way to conceal the disfiguring black box and reclaim the focal point in the room.  The TV Mirrors range offers art, design, light, functionality and entertainment - all in one, statement piece mirror.

    For more information, visit www.overmantels.co.uk or call 020 7223 8151/ info@overmantels.co.uk

    Services
    • Mirrors: finest hand crafted mirrors
    • made in England from Gilt wood. Traditional
    • contemporary designs and carefully selected antiques. Clients both trade and private. Ship worldwide
    Service areas
    • International worldwide
    • all across UK
    • London
    Address
    66 Battersea Bridge rd
    SW11 3AG London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2072238151 www.mirrors.co.uk
