Baines&amp;Fricker
Furniture & Accessories in Brighton
    • Husband and wife design duo Baines & Fricker launched their company in 2011. Based in the vibrant seaside town of Brighton, Baines & Fricker specialise in robust, utilitarian style furniture, designed to enhance the home environment. The company has already enjoyed much success; their Harris Tweed Rocker was a Blueprint finalist for 'Best New Product' and they have recently produced a special edition version for Liberty London.

    Services
    residential and commercial work
    Service areas
    BRIGHTON
    Address
    Unit 3, Belltower Estate, Roedean Road
    BN2 5RU Brighton
    United Kingdom
    +44-7846220441 www.bainesandfricker.net
