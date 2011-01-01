Husband and wife design duo Baines & Fricker launched their company in 2011. Based in the vibrant seaside town of Brighton, Baines & Fricker specialise in robust, utilitarian style furniture, designed to enhance the home environment. The company has already enjoyed much success; their Harris Tweed Rocker was a Blueprint finalist for 'Best New Product' and they have recently produced a special edition version for Liberty London.
- Services
- residential and commercial work
- Service areas
- BRIGHTON
- Address
-
Unit 3, Belltower Estate, Roedean Road
BN2 5RU Brighton
United Kingdom
+44-7846220441 www.bainesandfricker.net