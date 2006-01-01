Your browser is out-of-date.

    In a world where personal identity is diminished by the massification of one unique identity and where the extremes meet, crushing the personality and individuality, Crisbase is in the middle and creates a place for a new world of identities and personalities.

    Our most important objective is to create products that are really distinct, unique, with character, breaking away from the dullness of purely industrial products.

    How do we do it?

    During production, we create a symbiosis between what is handcrafted and what is industrial. We gather and use all the knowledge of the art of working with glass from Master Glassmakers and their long history, over 250 years, here at Marinha Grande.

    To this we add creativity and the will for breaking barriers of our Designers, and last but no least, we use the best technology in illumination, existent in Europe

    On the other hand we use our own material, already noble, with other noble materials, like nickel metals, natural wood, cork…..

    Last and maybe the most important, we use our national identity, the same one where you can find, fado, passion, attitude and the courage to follow in new directions.

    This is Crisbase.

    Services
    glass lamps
    Service areas
    Internacional
    Address
    Rua do Repouso nº 46, Casal Galego
    2430-085 Marinha Grande
    Portugal
    +351-244555230 www.crisbase.com

    Reviews

    Joao Pedro Trindade
    Bem situada com toda higiene.
    about 1 year ago
    Tiago e Joana
    Peças de iluminação em vidro maravilhosas. 👌🏻
    about 1 year ago
    Pedro Pinheiro
    about 2 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
