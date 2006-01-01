In a world where personal identity is diminished by the massification of one unique identity and where the extremes meet, crushing the personality and individuality, Crisbase is in the middle and creates a place for a new world of identities and personalities.

Our most important objective is to create products that are really distinct, unique, with character, breaking away from the dullness of purely industrial products.

How do we do it?

During production, we create a symbiosis between what is handcrafted and what is industrial. We gather and use all the knowledge of the art of working with glass from Master Glassmakers and their long history, over 250 years, here at Marinha Grande.

To this we add creativity and the will for breaking barriers of our Designers, and last but no least, we use the best technology in illumination, existent in Europe

On the other hand we use our own material, already noble, with other noble materials, like nickel metals, natural wood, cork…..

Last and maybe the most important, we use our national identity, the same one where you can find, fado, passion, attitude and the courage to follow in new directions.

This is Crisbase.