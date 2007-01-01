Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
PAD ARCHITECTS
Architects in Putney London
Overview 16Projects (16) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (4)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • East Dulwich New Build , PAD ARCHITECTS PAD ARCHITECTS Modern living room
    East Dulwich New Build , PAD ARCHITECTS PAD ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
    East Dulwich New Build , PAD ARCHITECTS PAD ARCHITECTS Modern windows & doors
    +4
    East Dulwich New Build
    Richmond Family Home, PAD ARCHITECTS PAD ARCHITECTS Classic style houses
    Richmond Family Home, PAD ARCHITECTS PAD ARCHITECTS Modern living room
    Richmond Family Home, PAD ARCHITECTS PAD ARCHITECTS Modern dining room
    +13
    Richmond Family Home
    Edwardian meets contemporary; Teddington Family Home, PAD ARCHITECTS PAD ARCHITECTS Detached home
    Edwardian meets contemporary; Teddington Family Home, PAD ARCHITECTS PAD ARCHITECTS Terrace house
    Edwardian meets contemporary; Teddington Family Home, PAD ARCHITECTS PAD ARCHITECTS Terrace house
    +9
    Edwardian meets contemporary; Teddington Family Home
    Battersea Town House, PAD ARCHITECTS PAD ARCHITECTS Modern living room
    Battersea Town House, PAD ARCHITECTS PAD ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
    Battersea Town House, PAD ARCHITECTS PAD ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
    +5
    Battersea Town House
    Battersea Town House, PAD ARCHITECTS PAD ARCHITECTS Modern houses
    Battersea Town House, PAD ARCHITECTS PAD ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
    Battersea Town House, PAD ARCHITECTS PAD ARCHITECTS Modern dining room
    +5
    Battersea Town House
    Crouch End Villa, PAD ARCHITECTS PAD ARCHITECTS Modern garden
    Crouch End Villa, PAD ARCHITECTS PAD ARCHITECTS Modern dining room
    Crouch End Villa, PAD ARCHITECTS PAD ARCHITECTS Modern living room
    +7
    Crouch End Villa
    Show all 16 projects

    PAD Architects are a London based chartered Architectural practice specialising in providing contemporary residential and commercial design. Situated in Putney but working throughout London and the South East, PAD Architects have developed an impressive portfolio of projects from apartment redesigns to new build homes to commercial fit outs. We work closely with our clients and believe design should be a collaborative process between the architect and the client to ensure we can deliver a scheme that maximises the potential of the property.

    Services
    • Architectural
    • Design
    • Convesion
    • New Build
    Service areas
    • PUTNEY,LONDON
    • London
    • Putney
    • South West London
    • Barnes
    • Kew
    • Richmond
    • Surrey
    • Fulham
    • Chelsea
    • Mortlake
    • Sheen
    • Wimbledon
    • Clapham
    • Wandsworth
    • BATTERSEA
    • Twickenham
    • Balham
    • Dulwich
    • East Dulwich
    • Peckham
    • Vauxhall
    • London and South East England
    • London/Nottinghill
    • PUTNEY LONDON
    • Show all 25 service areas
    Company awards
    RIBA Chartered Architects
    Address
    223 Upper Richmond Road
    SW15 6SQ Putney London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2087800684 www.padarchitects.co.uk

    Reviews

    danriderbike
    PAD Architects designed and managed the build for our kitchen extension. The space we have ended up with is wonderful, feeling much larger than we expected. PAD dealt with planning and building regulations and helped us with Party Wall issues. PAD tendered the work and found us a good building contractor. All in all we are very pleased with the work that PAD did for us and they are nice people to work with.
    about 7 years ago
    Project date: November 2010
    Edit
    kmc37
    Client: Kaye - owner the property in Kew. " I recently purchased a dilapidated house which needed to be completely refurbished. After meeting a few architects I chose to work with Paul Hughes at PAD Architects. I wanted to create an open modern space and had a number of ideas of what I wanted to do, Paul is a good listener and quickly comprehended what I wanted to achieve and built on the ideas, added his own perspective and came up with a great design. As well as providing the service you would expect he also advised, guided and helped me to take great decisions which have helped to transform the house into something very special. It has the wow factor but more importantly is a great place to live in. Paul was always available to help with any decisions through the build. When you are renovating a Victorian house you don’t always know what you will find when you start taking walls down, every time the builder needed some support in finding a solution Paul always came over straight away to help him decide what was best to do. Paul was a great choice of architect for me and I am sure we will work together again in the future."
    about 7 years ago
    Project date: July 2012
    Edit
    wakermar
    PAD worked with us from our initial brief regarding our extension plans, through the planning process, tendering, appointment of builders right through to final project completion. It was a real partnership that span 18 months Their ideas were innovative and their attention to detail was outstanding. Furthermore, when the project hit financial and resourcing challenges they were an invaluable broker of constructive solutions to ensure we got the end result we all wanted without breaking the bank or relationships with our contractors. Our extension has not only transformed our living space internally but has enhanced the property externally from all angles and will, I'm sure, be a catalyst for others to do the same. Furthermore. the design was future-proofed, taking into consideration further development plans without the need to "undo" any of the current work unnecessarily. We could not have achieved this project without PAD's ideas, advice and support. The work has transformed the way we now live and we will definitely use them again for any future work. We would recommend them to anyone considering extension/conversion/enhancement work to their property.
    about 7 years ago
    Project date: May 2013
    Edit
    Show all 4 reviews
      Add SEO element