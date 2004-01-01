Your browser is out-of-date.

MELANIE GUY
Artists & Artisans in Cornwall, Sw England
Reviews (0)
Projects

    • LIFE, MELANIE GUY MELANIE GUY ArtworkSculptures
    LIFE, MELANIE GUY MELANIE GUY ArtworkSculptures
    LIFE, MELANIE GUY MELANIE GUY ArtworkSculptures
    +1
    LIFE
    LIFE
    FLUIDITY SERIES, MELANIE GUY MELANIE GUY ArtworkOther artistic objects
    FLUIDITY SERIES
    FORESHORE, MELANIE GUY MELANIE GUY ArtworkOther artistic objects
    FORESHORE, MELANIE GUY MELANIE GUY ArtworkOther artistic objects
    FORESHORE
    DEEP REACH, MELANIE GUY MELANIE GUY ArtworkSculptures
    DEEP REACH, MELANIE GUY MELANIE GUY ArtworkSculptures
    DEEP REACH, MELANIE GUY MELANIE GUY ArtworkSculptures
    DEEP REACH
    RIPPLE, MELANIE GUY MELANIE GUY ArtworkSculptures
    RIPPLE

    I am an artist and designer, working mostly in metal, previously in ceramics, making works for home or corporate clients and public art, internationally. 

    I also design for our family 3D design company who specialise in exterior children's play features created from locally grown timber; a holistic company who respect the natural environment in all ways. See www.alastairguy.co.uk

    Services
    • Interior and exterior 3D works for walls
    • floor or table
    • mostly from metals. Specialising in use of pewter and techniques to colour it
    • using patination and gold leaf methods.
    Service areas
    Cornwall,SW England
    Company awards
    2011 Patricia & Alexander Neish Award, Pewter LIve; 2011 Creative Skills CPD Award; 2006 Wesley Barrell Craft Awards—shortlisted; 2004 Gane Charitable Trust Grant; 2004 Creative Skills CPD Award
    Address
    Climson Barn, Stoke Climsland, Callington
    PL17 8NB Cornwall, Sw England
    United Kingdom
    +44-1579370916 melanieguy.com
