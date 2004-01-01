I am an artist and designer, working mostly in metal, previously in ceramics, making works for home or corporate clients and public art, internationally.
I also design for our family 3D design company who specialise in exterior children's play features created from locally grown timber; a holistic company who respect the natural environment in all ways. See www.alastairguy.co.uk
- Services
- Interior and exterior 3D works for walls
- floor or table
- mostly from metals. Specialising in use of pewter and techniques to colour it
- using patination and gold leaf methods.
- Service areas
- Cornwall,SW England
- Company awards
- 2011 Patricia & Alexander Neish Award, Pewter LIve; 2011 Creative Skills CPD Award; 2006 Wesley Barrell Craft Awards—shortlisted; 2004 Gane Charitable Trust Grant; 2004 Creative Skills CPD Award
- Address
-
Climson Barn, Stoke Climsland, Callington
PL17 8NB Cornwall, Sw England
United Kingdom
+44-1579370916 melanieguy.com