Novita Furniture has a collection of beautiful, hand-made contemporary furniture, all made at our London workshop. From affordable upholstered seating, to elegant writing desks and coffee tables, our range of sophisticated and compelling products leaves our London studio perfect to the last detail. Designer Isaac Sellam has been refining his distinctive style for over 30 years and has designed for London’s top establishments including Andrew Martin, Gerald Moran, and Ben Whistler. His products have a slim and elegant line, achieving a quality of strong presence and lightness rarely found in one design.