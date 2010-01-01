Your browser is out-of-date.

ONE MUST DASH
Online Shops in Brighton
    • ART PRINTS, ONE MUST DASH ONE MUST DASH ArtworkPictures & paintings
    ART PRINTS

    One must dash is us, two swedish girls in a hurry, sharing the same kind of (odd?) humour and love for interior design.So, what comes out of one graphic designer and one copywriter wishing to celebrate the quirky moments of everyday life?

    Well, in 2010 we started creating interior accessories with a twist, that most certainly will make you smile. The products range from Art Prints, Cards, Tea Towels, Hanger to Bags. The attention paid to detail resonates all the way through our production process. One must dash only uses the finest, FSC  certified papers and high quality materials. All the products are made in Britain. Enjoy! Tata, one must dash Anki Josefsson & Anneli Sandström

    Services
    • art prints
    • cards
    • totes
    • bags
    • hangers
    Service areas
    BRIGHTON
    Address
    27 Compton Road
    BN1 5AL Brighton
    United Kingdom
    +44-7919861967 www.onemustdash.com
