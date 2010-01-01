One must dash is us, two swedish girls in a hurry, sharing the same kind of (odd?) humour and love for interior design.So, what comes out of one graphic designer and one copywriter wishing to celebrate the quirky moments of everyday life?

Well, in 2010 we started creating interior accessories with a twist, that most certainly will make you smile. The products range from Art Prints, Cards, Tea Towels, Hanger to Bags. The attention paid to detail resonates all the way through our production process. One must dash only uses the finest, FSC certified papers and high quality materials. All the products are made in Britain. Enjoy! Tata, one must dash Anki Josefsson & Anneli Sandström